Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
39mEdited

There is a little problem with the first example. Less than a year ago, a court case against sports betting was thrown out as a result of the argument, "Sports are for entertainment, so rigging the results is legit."

Knowing this not-very-delicate detail, the answer to the multiple-choice question is a resounding $0! :)

Also, jury selection has become a science... Moreover, only 2-4% of all cases get a jury trial in the US and in Britain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture