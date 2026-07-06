Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Sanjoy Mahajan's avatar
Sanjoy Mahajan
12h

The UK constitution still has legislative (Parliamentary) supremacy. This system has its good and bad sides.

Good: Universal healthcare (the NHS) could be created simply by an Act of Parliament (1946). In the US, such a law, even if (as in the UK) the clear will of the majority, would have been tied up in court forever and eventually struck down under the 5th amendment.

Bad: There are no fundamental or natural rights. Parliament can abrogate any previous right, e.g. banning "repeat protests" (happening now). In the US, such laws would usually be struck down under the 1st amendment. I say "usually" because, when the ruling class really needs to, it can pass and the courts uphold such laws (cf. during the Covid scamdemic, which was designed especially to abrogate such otherwise entrenched rights).

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Editor, Fabius Maximus website's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website
11h

This post is a start, but misunderstands our problem. I’ve been writing about this for 20 years, starting with this remarkably prescient article on 4 July 2006. I have written more refined versions since. But this is sufficiently clear. Successful treatment begins with accurate diagnosis.

https://fabiusmaximus.com/2006/07/04/death-constitution/

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