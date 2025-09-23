Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
5h

Sometimes I'd like to strangle these conspiracy theorists and pseudo-scientists. The .30-06 is an awesome, time-tested round. Ask millions of (dead) German and Japanese soldiers. So is the Mauser bolt action. And if it's sighted-in, any telescopic sight works just fine.

Take it from an old groundhog hunter who always hunted with a bolt-action rifle: 200 yards is where my hunting partner and I started from; it was a point of honor to see how much further we could strike an animal the size of a house cat.

In any event, who knows where the assassin's aiming point was located? Whether he intended the shot to strike where it did or not, it was enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Rick Stump's avatar
Rick Stump
5hEdited

The ‘marine’ arguing a 150 yard shot is improbable was a humor highlight for me.

Seeing the video I immediately assumed the shooter wasn’t very good because he (IMO) obviously missed his aim point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture