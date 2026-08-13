Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
15hEdited

If everyone lived by the maxim, "Everything in moderation", the epidemiologists would have nothing to argue about or prove.

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Fukitol's avatar
Fukitol
13h

Yeah, "surely they were rationing more than sugar" was my first thought after reading the premise. Without some way to distinguish sugar from the other rationed goods they don't even have the beginnings of a point. Just a rant by candy haters, written in bad math.

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