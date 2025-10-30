Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
6m

For now, subscribed to YouTube channel. I am currently unable to realize international transactions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William M Briggs
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture