The vicissitudes of publishing being what they are, I get something less than a quarter of the “sticker” price for each copy of the hot steaming scorching (still-legal) INTERNATIONAL* SELLER Everything You Believe Is Wrong (2nd ed.). Hence my recourse to offering Special Deals to boost sales and keep me well supplied in Winking Owl. And what better day than today (well, also Monday, when I shall pester you one more time) to have a Sale?

THE ONE LINK TO RULE THEM ALL: BUY IT HERE.

Or should I say “Sales Event”, which makes it much more important.

This is “black” Friday, a day, the name indicates, to get back at your enemies. To “destroy” them, as they now say. (The Destroy Your Enemies Fallacy is not in the book, but ought to be. Because you will have noticed that every “destroyed” enemy is never even wounded, let alone “destroyed”.) Here, as our Lord says, we will “destroy” them with love.

Enemies of Reality, and therefore your enemies, abound. You might even be one of these enemies. What better way to show your love than to offer gentle corrections of their (and possibly your) errors?

Yesterday was the Big Day. Did anybody object to eating turkey? One fellow online repeatedly tweeted “Turkeys don’t want to be eaten.” This may be true, but the fox will grow hungry. Let your enemy learn about various Animal Rights Fallacies in EYBIW.

Over the river and through the woods, on your way to grandma’s did you pass a yard sign that announced the house in belonging to the sign believed Science is Real? Then that house needs a copy of EYBIW. In which they will learn the Science is Self-Correcting Fallacy, which says that if this is true, then the science must be wrong to be corrected, and if it is wrong, it is not real.

Any large gathering, such as found this time of year, ought to have taught you the Wisdom of the Crowds Fallacy if you heard any crowd speaking on a subject on which you have expertise, but they obviously have none. Crowds have no wisdom: averaging ignorance produces only average ignorance. Alas, this is sad implications for Our Democracies and voting.

The books has dozens and dozens more of these Love Bombs with which you can, at last, “destroy” your enemies. Don’t wait!

THE ONE LINK TO RULE THEM ALL: BUY IT HERE.

Video

*I have been reliably informed a copy has been sold in Canada, which I’ve looked up on a map and have confirmed is a foreign country.

All my work is free and user-supported. Here’s how to help: