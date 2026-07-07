SOON
UPDATE: Man, that is the last time I use AI for anything like this. I thought it a cute way to introduce the second edition of (the surprisingly popular) Everything You Believe Is Wrong. But the instant I put it up on YouTube, several followers fled, doubtless fearing an AI takeover. And wait until you hear of my horrible interaction trying to get AI to build an Index. High comedy.
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Are we going to have to get a little seer stone to read it too😂