Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
10h

Tragic. The West went to war with itself last century; inside and outside the womb.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Editor, Fabius Maximus website's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website
6h

This is a related topic, far more important but far less often mentioned in polite company: women on the pill behave differently, in ways not adequately studied. Especially in their choice of mates (from hourly to long-term). This profoundly affects the running of our society and even more so its Darwinian evolution.

Few in academia dare to study it.

Reply
Share
3 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture