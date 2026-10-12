Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Keith Doyon's avatar
Keith Doyon
Oct 12

Its a wonder that any young people still attend college at all anymore.

Other than to party, of course.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Oct 12Edited

The prefrontal cortex reaches functional and structural maturity gradually between the mid-20s and early 30s. Perhaps college or university should not be entered until then.

While I am cognisant and wholly condemming of the atrocity of sexual predation, when a woman gets down in the mud to 'play', she should expect to get dirty as mud attracts 'pigs'. (No insult to the porcine mammal intended.)

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