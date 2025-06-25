Science Is Not The Answer

ScuzzaMan
5hEdited

I also wonder about this "bag of particles" notion she mentions several times.

The "bag" is also particles. It is surrounded by particles. The entire universe as she understands it is these particles. More than that there is nothing. Only varying particle densities.*

So where does "she" begin and end and how does someone just looking at the particles recognise that she or anyone else even exists? Or is alive? After she dies she will still just be particles, right?

This description - bag of particles - is convenient rhetoric for her theology (because it IS a theology) but it is not science. It is not at all useful in any scientific context, it contradicts all of human experience (i.e. all the data we have collected over recorded history) and it is simply nonsense.

It is employed for emotional effect, to persuade by resort to subterfuge, smuggling irrelevant concepts into the discussion, but it is not science. It is not true. It is not even useful.

(*EDIT: all particle densities are equal but some particle densities are more equal than others. Somehow (again, she doesn't even attempt to explain how) some particle densities can measure particle densities while some can not. This, per Hossenfelder, is a theory of everything. It looks a lot more to me like a theory of nothing, constructed of nothing, and meaning nothing.)

ScuzzaMan
6h

And she actually said the retarded words: "the human brain is a machine"... still mired in the intellectual archetypes of the 19th century even while the science she worships has invalidated all of them.

Sabine: self-contradiction is a sign that at least one of your premises is false.

She is not, of course, going to use this input wisely, nor did she assay any attempt at explaining what wisdom has to do with anything she claimed. And wisely, too, because the answer is nothing except it (wisdom) being the polar opposite of her claims.

© 2025 William M Briggs
