Article has been fixed: my fault for the LaTeX dollar signs.

One of the most important rulers in the world announced, in public, out loud, with no fear of threat, that she and her fellow rulers will steal “no less than THREE TRILLION in new capital, from many sources, each year, between now and 2050.” Twenty seven years. Check my math: EIGHTY ONE TRILLION bucks.

You, my dear reader, are one of the “many sources”. You will suffer this theft, my friend, and there’s not a damned thing you can do about it.

The ruler was Janet “Inflation Is Transitory” Yellen, the United States Secretary of the Treasury. She therefore is placed with perfection to swipe the money with great ease. She called, and rightly called, the upcoming Grand Theft “the single greatest opportunity of the 21st century.” Indeed.

Crime historians can correct me, but I believe this will be the largest heist in all history. Those who boast the 2003 Antwerp diamond caper, pegged at a mere $100 million, will hang their heads in shame. Did the bankers who funded the two brother wars of the Twentieth Century make even a fraction of $81 trillion? Whatever else we think of master criminal Yellen, she must be respected for her audacity.

Since everyone enjoys pop references, here’s an apt one from the non-Christmas movie Die Hard. The antagonist, a well-dressed thief—and here it is Yellen who must blush; she holds with the Hillary Clinton School of Fashion—explains why his theft of millions in bearer bonds necessitates blowing up a roof peopled by dozens of innocents: “When you steal $600, you can just disappear. But when you steal $600 million, they will find you, unless they think you’re already dead.”

Yellen’s true brilliance lies in her discovering a way to both steal the most amount ever and avoiding having to fake her death and disappear. She will steal openly.

And she will get away with it. Because she is stealing on behalf of The Planet.

The Planet, says Yellen, is under an “existential threat”. Something looms, she says, that threatens its existence! Now, given its mass, which is a bit over 13,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 pounds, this existential threat would have to be frightening indeed.

The only things I can think of that would fit that description, and here readers can help me, are such events as the sun going unexpectedly supernova, a blackhole wandering into the solar system and engulfing it, Jupiter exploding and blowing the asteroid belt our way. God wearying of our sins and commencing the Second Coming.

Pick whichever you like, or think up anything similarly destructive, and then tell us how EIGHTY ONE TRILLION DOLLARS can stop it. There isn’t an SPF high enough to keep the earth from frying, there are no defenses against black holes, there’s no way to motor the earth away from the path of millions of rocks from space. And God can’t be bribed.

There is no chance Yellen can steal enough. Not if her goal is to stop an existential threat. EIGHTY ONE TRILLION DOLLARS might as well be fifty cents.

Or maybe her idea of “existential threat” means something else.

It does. Her “existential threat” is the small possibility of a slight increase in (modeled) globally average temperature.

She calls this “existential threat” climate change. She says the money she steals will stop the earth’s climate from changing.

If she believes this, then again there is no way she can steal enough. You may as well try to escape a supernova as stop the earth’s climate from changing. Neither can be done. No amount is sufficient.

That leaves two possibilities. One, she is ignorant. Two, she is not.

If she is ignorant, her minders must see that she is no longer let in front of open microphones so that she can no longer embarrass herself. If she still wants to speak, they should give her a pretend microphone and she can play World Dominator to her heart’s content.

If she is not ignorant, then she knows the EIGHTY ONE TRILLION DOLLARS she will steal won’t do squat diddly to stop “climate change”.

She will also know she can’t keep it all herself, and must share it out to her friends, who will sell the government As-Seen-On-TV “solutions”. Shoddy plastic “technologies” (like billion dollar “carbon” suckers instead of trees) that will break after first use, and will not do one damned thing to stop “climate change.”

But no ruler or elite will care, because they will all share between them EIGHTY ONE TRILLION of your dollars.

Follow the Science.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.