Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
19h

He would apply the reverse (or is it the same?) argument in reference to God: “God doesn’t behave how I think He should, therefore He doesn’t exist.”

The hubris is breathtaking.

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
20h

Dawkins needs to find his “god” in something. I suppose “Claudia AI” is as good as any to him.

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