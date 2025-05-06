Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

ScuzzaMan
1d

Research funding pays for novelty - however trivial - and not reproducibility, and even less so actual reproduction experiments. It was 50 years after the seminal sociology experiments that drove the intervening decades of social engineering, including almost completely destroying the education systems of the West, that someone gathered enough resources to do the reproducibility test on them and found that over half of them either got the opposite results or got effects so small they were orders of magnitude below the error bars.

And did they go into reverse after these experiments proved their theories were built on power-friendly lies and not "Science!"? Well, no. To ask is to answer.

No, they didn't go into reverse. They didn't stop.

The didn't even slow down.

For all his faults I relish Donald Trump's second presidency because HE almost singlehandedly has managed to reverse some of these trends. Because HE alone is putting the social engineers in the position they have put hundreds of millions of others in during these decades, and they're liking it as much as we liked what they did to us. And not because of the science but just because he recognizes their failures and abhors them. Long may he reign.

Shawn Ruby
10h

Statistics is a big one, but empiricism as well is bad and so is rationalism. Empiricism is too inductive when used scientifically and rationalism simply tries to make contemporary biases more coherent. The way they're trying to fix replication is by adopting shared terms and comparing results with other studies to get a final result. That'll be a bandaid that sweeps it under the rug. There's no way to verify the terms of results at that point.

