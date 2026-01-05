My Dear Friends and Despised Enemies, Once Again, Happy New Year.

As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We looked at how well we did in 2025 last week. A slight year-on-year improvement from the two previous years. But I don’t think we’re ready to be awarded our honorary crystal balls yet. We are getting better, albeit slowly.

Rules:

Number your predictions, using numbers, like this. Limit your predictions to 3 (THREE), a number less than 4 (FOUR). Or even 5. No sports or other celebrity tittle tattle. Attach a probability word if you are less than certain. Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific. The winner will be announced New Years Eve.

Predictions need not be politics. Feel free to cast your mind on the sea of ideas and see what you net. We’d all be grateful if you included one prediction covering your area of experience. Fun and educational for the rest of us.

The more specific and difficult the prediction, the better you will score. Saying “2026 will be a year of turmoil” is bound to be true, hence worth no points. Saying (in politics) “Democrats retake both houses of Congress” is better, but even that is close to 50-50, and so worth little. Predicting “England declares war on Russia by July”, and that dim and dumb event happening, would score high. In points and in blood.

My guesses:

China recently had live-fire exercises around Taiwan in yet another boast of its claims (announced with comically exaggerated maps), and to stick it in the eye of Japan and the American Empire, which the week before sold Taiwan a passel of warplanes.

And then, of course, a few days after the exercises, Trump moved on China’s ally Venezuela. Many instantly predicted China would move on Taiwan. My prediction is that they will not.

What concerns me are neo-cons and other nitwits who long to see other peoples’ blood shed. Shortly before the latest events, I came across on Twitter a “Fox news” feed which had the crawl line “China menace” in an attempt to increase agitation based on a read of the situation which was at best asinine, at worst profoundly ignorant. My prediction is also this group will boost its anti-China propaganda to paint the Chinese as inveterately evil.

China will continue to play the long game in Taiwan. Most don’t know that Taiwan’s current DPP president Lai Ching-te, whom the main KMT opposition calls “Liar-Cheater”, rhyming his Chinese name in English, is largely incompetent (my favorite video). Last year, Lai did the mother of all face-plants when, in what he thought was a power move, he organized a huge and historic recall election of opposition legislators, only to see every single one fail spectacularly. He delayed any announcement about the results until it became more embarrassing to remain silent than speak, then went on camera and called the whole thing a “victory” for Taiwan.

This pleases China, as the DPP is seen a more separatist. Also helping my prediction is the KMT leader Cheng saying she, if she ever gets in power, would see open dialog with Xi Who Must Be Obeyed. See also: Russia. This headline: “Russia vows to support China if Taiwan contingency flares up: Top diplomat“. The number of traditional Russia-haters in the American government remains about the same, and they will be emboldened by Venezuela to continue their generational quest to punish Russia. Nevertheless, I don’t see them getting away with it. My prediction is that this is likely the year Russia wraps up its war with Ukraine. The sun, unhappy with us, will launch a tremendous CME (coronal mass ejection), “the largest on record”, which will strike the earth and—cause little damage of note. But from its announcement (we can see these about 8 seconds after they begin) to its arrival (which can take a good day or more) we’ll see panicked predictions of “another Carrington event”, and of terrible electromagentic damage, such as setting all computers’ dates back to 31 December 1999, from which will be unleashed “the real Y2K.” Or words to similar effect. And, in my boldest prediction yet, there will be absolutely no clouds over Michigan and I’ll finally be able to enjoy the light show.

Addendum: I wrote the predictions about China and Russia on New Year's Eve. I was tempted to add a new prediction, seeing as my prediction is already coming true after the war in Venezuela. But I left it as it.

Send this post to those who are always bragging of their prognosticative skill. Let’s see how good they are. All predictions must be for this calendar year, 2026 CE (that is, of Christ’s Empire).

Here are the various ways to support this work: