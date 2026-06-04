Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
13h

I decline to reply to either of the polls. In the first instance, because whatever suits you is fine with me - "you do you", whatever works best for you and your other projects. In the second, because timing is, quite literally, of no concern to me.

"The Class progresses on its course (what a good joke!)."

Remember that a joke, like criticism, always discloses at least as much information about the speaker as it does about the content. ;)

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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
13h

Whatever works best for you.

If you need time to work on your books, then do what gives you that time.

My preference is for mid-length posts--regardless of frequency.

Thanks.

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