Science Is Not The Answer

ScuzzaMan
18h

Science as practiced today is an hermetically sealed delusion.

When one points out the flagrant and monstrous errors one hears "Science is self-correcting!"

Ideally, of course, we all are, but the implicit admission that Science is imperfect and thus REQUIRES correction (self-imposed or otherwise) NEVER applies to the newly "corrected" position. Oh no, that is unquestionably correct and we must all simply "FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!"

The idea that the practice of science is a search for truth is merely the slippery marketing line that conceals the fact that it is persistently sold as having found the truth.

The search, however, never ends.

We are imperfect cogitation engines working with imperfect inputs; our conclusions can only ever and always be imperfect. In this life the search never CAN end.

The proper response an honest scientist would give when asked for the truth is to say:

"Why callest thou me good? There is none good but one; that is, God."

Jon Cutchins
14h

Not sure if this is helpful to you or not Briggs, but I am going to tell a story about Safety and 'Bias for Action'. A very large company which does quite a bit of parcel logistics, for which my employer does some consulting, has a policy that whenever someone is injured on one of their sites there must be an investigation which leads to Something being Changed, this is the Bias for Action. And so, when anyone falls off of a stepladder the fall is investigated. Well, a fall off of a stepladder is generally a fairly simple event. There is a ladder, and a person, and an environment. Sometimes, of course, the person or the environment contributed in some noticeable way to the fall but lots of times people just fall.

Which leaves only one place to put the blame and thus the Change(All hail Change!), on the ladder. When I first began to visit this company's sites they were using two step blow molded plastic step ladders with no railing. I have seen over 100 of these ladders at one site, multiplied by ~1000 sites I would consider 100,000 ladders a conservative estimate. But because people sometimes fell off of these ladders, they were replaced by a three step plastic ladder which did have a railing and all of the old unsafe, unrailed ladders were sent to a landfill.

The railed ladder was hailed as bringing in a golden age of safety, which lasted for about 18 months. Because people still fell, and an Actionable Cause was still needed the railed plastic ladder was now determined to be Unsafe, a bit like a Girardian scapegoat perhaps? And all of these ladders had to go to the landfill to be replaced by 100,000(or so) steel movable platforms. I can tell you that people still fall and so I am trying to do what any reasonable person would do, get the contract to carry off the perfectly servicable equipment that these morons keep throwing away!

