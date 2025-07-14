Am I wrong that we grow weary hearing about error-laden “climate change” science? I know I am, and have been. But what about you?
When Trump won the first time I celebrated, thrilled to tell any who would listen I wouldn’t have to write about this dismal topic again (not many would listen). Then, when Trump won a second time, it all came back. “Climate change” became mandatory to believe once more. Now he’s won a third time, and even though much lousy science continues to be produced, it seems all of us have better things to think about.
We might credit growing understanding of how bad apocalyptic “climate change” science has been—since the 1970s!—with the diminution of your interest. But I think the decreasing profits from selling incredibly inefficient yet gargantuan windmill and solar farms is a better reason. Oligarchs aren’t pushing as hard on these, or other “green” “solutions” because of diminishing returns, and so they don’t need “The Science” to back and provide cover for their moves as much.
But maybe I’m wrong, so I ask again: have we had our fill?
Part of the reason I kept covering it was because “climate change” papers made bold, easy-to-spot errors which all fell into the same categories over and over ad nauseum. My hope was to teach you how to spot these errors, which appear in many fields.
So my second question is: have we learned these lessons? I hope so. But I wonder.
I saw recently one of our guys who had expressed the usual, and correct, skepticism about “climate change”, yet who was sure cloud seeding and contrails caused the Texas flood. So I do wonder.
In any case, our third and main question is this: what about your own fields of expertise or interest?
Our concern is the evidence used to bolster theories which you find suspicious, wrong, or lacking. What is a popular theory or motivating idea which you believe is held too strongly, or incorrectly?
I want to collect more examples for use in Class and for illustrating how evidence in science works. And you, my dear readers, are the best people to ask. So please let me know. The more specific, the better.
For instance, don’t ask “Are seed oils bad?”, ask “This article or this paper says seed oils are good, but something doesn’t seem right.” (Hot take: seed oils vary in badness, but also show the incredible resiliency of the human body to eat nearly anything and live. Incidentally, the entire field of nutrition has difficulties.)
An up-and-comer is tying pesticides (or other chemicals) to nearly every malady. We did one of these last week. But then medical research always has ripe interest, for the obvious reasons. But what exact problems concern you?
We don’t want only medicine, or “climate change”, but a broader base. We’ve done everything from multiverses to electromagnetic drives to ESP and every kind of DIEing. But we haven’t done a lot. So let us know about your own areas or interests.
The point is, and will be, that the way evidence works is the same regardless of the field. The evidence itself changes, obviously, but how to tie evidence to theories and models, and even recognizing what are models, is the same wherever you go. Even in outside science, where the same things
I’ll read every comment and email, but I don’t always have time to respond directly to all of them.
Many thanks.
Science as practiced today is an hermetically sealed delusion.
When one points out the flagrant and monstrous errors one hears "Science is self-correcting!"
Ideally, of course, we all are, but the implicit admission that Science is imperfect and thus REQUIRES correction (self-imposed or otherwise) NEVER applies to the newly "corrected" position. Oh no, that is unquestionably correct and we must all simply "FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!"
The idea that the practice of science is a search for truth is merely the slippery marketing line that conceals the fact that it is persistently sold as having found the truth.
The search, however, never ends.
We are imperfect cogitation engines working with imperfect inputs; our conclusions can only ever and always be imperfect. In this life the search never CAN end.
The proper response an honest scientist would give when asked for the truth is to say:
"Why callest thou me good? There is none good but one; that is, God."
Not sure if this is helpful to you or not Briggs, but I am going to tell a story about Safety and 'Bias for Action'. A very large company which does quite a bit of parcel logistics, for which my employer does some consulting, has a policy that whenever someone is injured on one of their sites there must be an investigation which leads to Something being Changed, this is the Bias for Action. And so, when anyone falls off of a stepladder the fall is investigated. Well, a fall off of a stepladder is generally a fairly simple event. There is a ladder, and a person, and an environment. Sometimes, of course, the person or the environment contributed in some noticeable way to the fall but lots of times people just fall.
Which leaves only one place to put the blame and thus the Change(All hail Change!), on the ladder. When I first began to visit this company's sites they were using two step blow molded plastic step ladders with no railing. I have seen over 100 of these ladders at one site, multiplied by ~1000 sites I would consider 100,000 ladders a conservative estimate. But because people sometimes fell off of these ladders, they were replaced by a three step plastic ladder which did have a railing and all of the old unsafe, unrailed ladders were sent to a landfill.
The railed ladder was hailed as bringing in a golden age of safety, which lasted for about 18 months. Because people still fell, and an Actionable Cause was still needed the railed plastic ladder was now determined to be Unsafe, a bit like a Girardian scapegoat perhaps? And all of these ladders had to go to the landfill to be replaced by 100,000(or so) steel movable platforms. I can tell you that people still fall and so I am trying to do what any reasonable person would do, get the contract to carry off the perfectly servicable equipment that these morons keep throwing away!