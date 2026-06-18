Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

..."This is proof PSA levels have no value"...Amen to that! As far as I understand it, this test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood. That does not mean you have cancer or not. PSA testing is another way the medical mafia tries to scares you into its web of morass and endless drugs.

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Ted VO's avatar
Ted VO
3h

My urologist checks my PSA every six months (it was yearly but since it was increasing steadily, he changed the interval). My understanding is that the test is a crude measure of prostatic hypertrophy, benign or cancerous. Based on the increases, he has ordered an MRI (cancerous prostate tissue is denser than non-cancerous) and some blood tests more specific for detecting cancerous tissue. I have a family history of prostate cancer (my father) which influenced his decision. We shall see.

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