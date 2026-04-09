Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
6h

Totally unrelated but if i recall correctly el senor Briggs is no Fauci-fan:

LEAKED VIDEO: Virologist Simon Wain-Hobson Tells NIH Leaders Lab Leak Likely Happened, Criticizes Collins and Fauci for “Professional Failure”

https://disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/leaked-video-virologist-simon-wain?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=264299&post_id=193664959&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=6mos7&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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Paul Fischer's avatar
Paul Fischer
39m

This gaming the Score function seems to lean towards frequentist fallacy territory.

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