Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
10m

"Proof! We all want it!"

We really don't.

For example, I have long held that the appropriate response to people who claim that we create our own reality, the most directly effective method to prove to them that they are wrong, is simply to punch them in the face as soon as they voice the notion.

Nobody has ever appreciated it.

Not once.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture