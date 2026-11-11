Happy Veteran’s Day, my brother vets! I shall drink one in your honor. Love, your Uncle Staff Sergeant Briggs.
Time grows short. The tension builds. The world holds it breath. Anticipation becomes intolerable. A collective groaning reaches unto Heaven. Rational thought becomes impossible. The painful ache can only be soothed by one thing.
Which happens Sunday, 22 November.
But the good news is that you can sate your itch and scratch your thirst now! Or soon from now. In mere moments, geologically speaking, you will be able to PRE-ORDER the book.
CHECK THIS LINK. BUT BEWARE. DO NOT BUY THE FIRST EDITION WITH THE BLACK COVER.
DO NOT BUY THIS ONE:
BUY THIS ONE:
Amazon is still “reviewing” the book, which they said usually takes less than 72 hours. We’re two days into that, so we’ll see. But once whatever AI (computer model) is in charge of that releases it, the book, in any of its formats, will be ready for pre-order.
Look at this AMAZING list of OVER 120—count ’em!—FALLACIES you get in JUST ONE BOOK:
Absolute Equality
ad hominem
Alternate Explanation
Animal Rights
Apes Do It
Aping Fallacy
Appeal To Authority
-Who The Hell Are You To Question Me?
-Appeal to Authority
-My Paper Was Peer Reviewed Therefore My Theory Is True
Appeal to Non-Authority,
Bait The Right
Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder
Benevolence
Big Muscles
Bloody Quack
Blowing Up
Bluff & Bluster
Broken Windows
Bullshitting
Bureaucrat
Can’t We All Get Along
Chinese Emperor’s Nose
Conditional
Consensus
Consent
Consequence
Controversial
Coyne
Cruelty
Crybaby
Current Year
Diversity
Don’t Be Judgmental
Earnestness
Ends Justify Means
Equality
Equivocation
Evolution
Expert
Fairness
Falls Disproportionately On The Poor
False But True
False Dichotomy
Frequentist
Gender
Gene
Genetic, see Suspicion
Genetic see Oil Company
Happy Face
Harm
Hate
Hate Fact
Hate Speech
Hypocrisy
I Can’t See Another Way
I Have Ascended Beyond
Reverse Ascended Beyond
I Have Ascended Beyond
Self-Flattering Fallacy
I Must Be Right
I Want To Believe
I’m Offended
If I Were God
Illusion of Illusion
Implication
Imposing Your Beliefs
Inverse Big Muscles
It’s Been Refuted
It’s Only Normal
Judgmental
Just Following Orders
Little Big
Materialism
Memory Hole
Meta (Mother Of All Fallacies)
Miracles Don’t Exist So Miracles Don’t Exist
Montaigne
Nazi
No Conflict
Non-Fallacy
Offense
Oil Company
Omission
One Thing Into Another
One True Spartacus
One Way Sympathy
Passion
Peer Review
Power
Prosecutor’s
Quantity
Race Doesn’t Exist & Only Whites Are Racist
Safety First
Save The Planet
Science Is Self-Correcting
Scientism
Sez You
Shut Up
So’s Yer Old Man
Somebody Might GetHurt
Squirrel
Stubbornness
Subject Shift
Suffering
Suspicion
The Wrong Side Of History
Those Darn Non-Authorities
Tolerance
Trans
Ultimate
Validation
Violence Is Not The Answer
Voting
-shared goals
-unshared goals
We’re Not Greedy, We Really Care
Why Can’t Animals Be Like Us
Why Can’t We All Get Along
Wisdom Of The Crowds
Women’s Bodies
Wrong Side Of History
You Are Your Desire
You Bigot
Video
All my work is free and user-supported. Here’s how to help:
Subscribe at Substack (paid or free!)
Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs
Zelle: use email: matt@wmbriggs.com
Paypal (try $1 a month!)
Hire me
PASS POSTS ON TO OTHERS
Yep. The 2nd edition is not (yet) on Amazon.
Good news and bad news. The bad news is that the 2nd edition of EYBIW was not on the Amazon page (your enemies at work). The good news is that the first edition has only 1 left in stock. Best seller!!