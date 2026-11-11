Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
24m

Yep. The 2nd edition is not (yet) on Amazon.

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PE Bird's avatar
PE Bird
2h

Good news and bad news. The bad news is that the 2nd edition of EYBIW was not on the Amazon page (your enemies at work). The good news is that the first edition has only 1 left in stock. Best seller!!

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