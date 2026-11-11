Happy Veteran’s Day, my brother vets! I shall drink one in your honor. Love, your Uncle Staff Sergeant Briggs.

Time grows short. The tension builds. The world holds it breath. Anticipation becomes intolerable. A collective groaning reaches unto Heaven. Rational thought becomes impossible. The painful ache can only be soothed by one thing.

Which happens Sunday, 22 November.

But the good news is that you can sate your itch and scratch your thirst now! Or soon from now. In mere moments, geologically speaking, you will be able to PRE-ORDER the book.

CHECK THIS LINK. BUT BEWARE. DO NOT BUY THE FIRST EDITION WITH THE BLACK COVER.

DO NOT BUY THIS ONE:

BUY THIS ONE:

Amazon is still “reviewing” the book, which they said usually takes less than 72 hours. We’re two days into that, so we’ll see. But once whatever AI (computer model) is in charge of that releases it, the book, in any of its formats, will be ready for pre-order.

Look at this AMAZING list of OVER 120—count ’em!—FALLACIES you get in JUST ONE BOOK:

Absolute Equality

ad hominem

Alternate Explanation

Animal Rights

Apes Do It

Aping Fallacy

Appeal To Authority

-Who The Hell Are You To Question Me?

-Appeal to Authority

-My Paper Was Peer Reviewed Therefore My Theory Is True

Appeal to Non-Authority,

Bait The Right

Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

Benevolence

Big Muscles

Bloody Quack

Blowing Up

Bluff & Bluster

Broken Windows

Bullshitting

Bureaucrat

Can’t We All Get Along

Chinese Emperor’s Nose

Conditional

Consensus

Consent

Consequence

Controversial

Coyne

Cruelty

Crybaby

Current Year

Diversity

Don’t Be Judgmental

Earnestness

Ends Justify Means

Equality

Equivocation

Evolution

Expert

Fairness

Falls Disproportionately On The Poor

False But True

False Dichotomy

Frequentist

Gender

Gene

Genetic, see Suspicion

Genetic see Oil Company

Happy Face

Harm

Hate

Hate Fact

Hate Speech

Hypocrisy

I Can’t See Another Way

I Have Ascended Beyond

Reverse Ascended Beyond

I Have Ascended Beyond

Self-Flattering Fallacy

I Must Be Right

I Want To Believe

I’m Offended

If I Were God

Illusion of Illusion

Implication

Imposing Your Beliefs

Inverse Big Muscles

It’s Been Refuted

It’s Only Normal

Judgmental

Just Following Orders

Little Big

Materialism

Memory Hole

Meta (Mother Of All Fallacies)

Miracles Don’t Exist So Miracles Don’t Exist

Montaigne

Nazi

No Conflict

Non-Fallacy

Offense

Oil Company

Omission

One Thing Into Another

One True Spartacus

One Way Sympathy

Passion

Peer Review

Power

Prosecutor’s

Quantity

Race Doesn’t Exist & Only Whites Are Racist

Safety First

Save The Planet

Science Is Self-Correcting

Scientism

Sez You

Shut Up

So’s Yer Old Man

Somebody Might GetHurt

Squirrel

Stubbornness

Subject Shift

Suffering

Suspicion

The Wrong Side Of History

Those Darn Non-Authorities

Tolerance

Trans

Ultimate

Validation

Violence Is Not The Answer

Voting

-shared goals

-unshared goals

We’re Not Greedy, We Really Care

Why Can’t Animals Be Like Us

Why Can’t We All Get Along

Wisdom Of The Crowds

Women’s Bodies

Wrong Side Of History

You Are Your Desire

You Bigot

Video

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