“When I was a kid, we had shooting clubs at our school.” “There’s never been a time in America, in the history of humanity, where people walk into a crowd or a church or a movie theater or a school and just start randomly shooting.” “Something changed, and it dramatically changed human behavior.”

I corroborate this. In my school, the first day of deer season was a holiday (and still is). Teachers brought their guns to school. We had guns and played and hunted with them in the woods. As kids. Everybody knew we were doing this. Nobody worried, nobody was shot.

Guns are harder to get now than then. It is therefore not guns causing shootings. People do the shooting, not guns. Guns don’t shoot.

Another young man, addled and ruined by years of drugs and treatments by doctors and Experts has shot up yet another group of kids. Those doctors and Experts missed, and chose to ignore, the madness of their patient (this is remarkably disturbing reading, so do not click unless you are prepared). Worse, they aided and abetted his insanity. They told him his insanity was normal. They were, by their own admission, his allies.

They ought to be made to pay for their crimes.

Many after the bloodshed, aided and abetted and indirectly caused by doctors and Experts, called for prayer for the victims and families. This is well. But pray first for the downfall, ruin, confusion and conversion of the doctors and Experts behind transanity. Transanity: that which is beyond sanity.

(Some, sodomized one too many times, and in their hatred of Reality, called for people not to pray at all.)

Lt Governor of Minnesota Peggy Flanagan.

You will recall earlier this year the Supreme Court in the UK, shocking all (me included), ruled that sex as used in the UK’s Equality Act of 2010 in Scotland referred to a person’s sex, and not to any fantasy or make believe or doctor-and-Expert-defined category to evade Reality.

This good, and sane, news was not cheered by all. Indeed, a large number universities, the home and nesting ground of Experts and doctors, announced publicly that they were “dismayed” by the ruling. These gate-keeping degree-awarding Experts said:

We reject the framing in the media and in public discourse that puts women, and/or feminists, at odds with trans people. This is especially the case in relation to the inclusion of trans women in women’s spaces. Womanhood is lived; it is not biologically given or legally bestowed.

This is not sane. It is not lucid. It is pure Fantasy. Yet it is taught. Initiates in the Ceremony of the Degree must swear they embrace the Fantasy. Why are you sending your children to be awarded “degrees”?

Early in the summer the American Supreme Court, in US v. Skrmetti, ruled that a Tennessee law banning child mutilation and drugging in service to transanity was legal. (The Court’s DIE hires voted against it, of course.)

Doctors and Experts reacted as if they were shown a crucifix. The American Academy of Pediatrics put out a blubbering statement which said Fantasy-affirming care was necessary. Affirming. Their word.

They said “Gender-affirming care is medically necessary for treating gender dysphoria and is backed by decades of peer-reviewed research, clinical experience, and scientific consensus.”

This is proof positive that peer-reviewed research, clinical experience, and scientific consensus as guides to knowledge and morality are bullshit. There is no better word.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (before the shooting): “We have sued Trump for gender affirming care. We are not going to scapegoat the transgender community.”

Doctors and Experts do not, or should not, get to decide what treatments to give any person. This may sound alien to you. But I mean it not just for transanity, but in any malady. Has the covid panic taught us nothing? Doctors, I have warned us many times, do not gain a moral conscience by memorizing the names of bones. They are not imbued with ethical greatness by learning how to fill out insurance reimbursement forms.

And, when not otherwise tittering about “climate change” or DIE, when they have publicly stated, as these and many, many others have, that Fantasy is superior to Reality because they say so, then we are right to see that they are removed from any chance of contact with the public.

Doctors are body mechanics. No more.

Like auto mechanics, there are good and bad ones. Ethical and moral ones and Unethical and immoral ones. Those who boost Fantasy over Reality are unethical and immoral. And ignorant. Willfully ignorant. They have come to believe that because a government has awarded them a license, they are free to do what they will. Which, for them, shall be the whole of the law.

These menaces must be stopped. They must be punished.

