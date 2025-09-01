Science Is Not The Answer

James Wills
Although I know that YOU know this, not all doctors are f'ing lunatics.

When Pierre Kory et al testified before Congress about their Very Effective treatment of the China Virus, I happened to be watching television. I took notes. One week later, the video of their testimony could not be found on the InterWeb (thanks to Google and Youtube) but, you see, I took notes.

A few weeks later my cousin called and told me he, his wife, and his twenty-something daughter were all down with the Wuhan Virus and all very sick. Knowing he was a pilot, I told him to use his pulse oximeter and tell me the readings. He and the daughter were ill, but OK. The wife was in trouble, knew it, and was justifiably terrified that she would go to hospital, they would intubate her, and she would die.

This was before the pharmacists got "educated," and my prescriptions for ivermectin were filled immediately; I had told my cousin to get a glass of water and swallow the pills AT THE PHARMACY. They complied. Within a day all were nearly well. Literally one day. After that, I prescribed ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine liberally and fought with pharmacist after pharmacist to Stop Practicing Medicine and do what they do: take pills out of big bottles and put them in little bottles. I didn't make any friends.

As for the "trans" lunacy, I have a proposed treatment: I'm thinking of publishing the chapter from Wheeless' Textbook of Orthopedics on how to amputate the hands of surgeons who genitally mutilate children. What do you think - good idea or not?

Well, maybe I AM a little crazy. Some think so. But I practiced forty years and wouldn't change a thing.

Jim Olson
Is any significant percentage of the population actually in support of this Transinsanity? I pray that the vast, VAST majority of people are in agreement with everything you've said here. I further pray that the collective common sense (and desire to help those who've fallen prey to the insanity pushed by a tiny slice of the population) will soon prevail.

Thank you for your forceful and consistent comments on this critical issue.

