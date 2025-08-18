I am not enough of a historian to say whether the Cult of the Victim forms in every dying civilization, but it sure has in ours.

A Victim group is one in which historical wrongs occurred, or are believed to have occurred—Reality is always beside the point—to members sharing some identified characteristic (these characteristics have the trouble of being somewhat fluid). Though aided and abetted in this by government, cultists self-identify as belonging to at least one Victim group, and often several.

It must be understood clearly that Victims did not suffer the historical wrongs, but they lay claim to those wrongs, and cherish them.

The wrongs were, or are said to be, perpetrated by Oppressors. Oppressors form their own groups, also sharing certain identified characteristics. When any wrong happens, or is said to have happened, it must be the result of an Oppressor. Nature is never seen as a perpetrator. Even, say, a tsunami is the fault of an Oppressor. Not the event itself, you understand, but the deleterious consequences of it to Victims, consequences which could have been prevented had Oppressors suppressed their evil.

It must be also be understood that Oppressors did not commit the historical wrongs, but, bizarrely, they accept responsibility for them. It is thought the sins of the original Oppressors are passed by blood to the current Oppressors. This is a form of original sin

The wrongs, whether genuine, imagined, or exaggerated, are proof that current cultists are owed redress, respect, unquestioning deference, or reparations. The wrongs also provide sufficient justification for almost any behavior committed by cultists in the name of the Victims.

Here is an example of somebody recognizing the Cult:

The idea that Israel — founded largely by a group fleeing persecution and genocide — wouldn’t go on to lead a brutal genocide of a hated minority group comes from the same “victims can’t be abusers” mental framework that led liberals to think “black people can’t be racist.”

Blacks cannot be “racist” because they are all officially members of the Cult. All recognize this, which is what led to decades of official pandering, the ravages of DIE, an increase in criminality and so on. Second City Bureaucrat responded to the above quote:

Oh it’s far worse than this. It’s not a little misinterpretation of otherwise true principles. It’s the logical conclusion of progressivism and moral leftism (including their Christian and Jewish offshoots). The last 70 years of group narcissism promotion, Holocaustianity, and the like have been mere preparation for this event. Every time you lamented the lachrymose history of persecution suffered by a *group* and in turn believed that claimed descendants of the *group* were entitled to special favors and dispensations, you helped prepare the world for this. Every time you promoted the criminalization of wars of aggression and ‘war crimes’, you incented partisan warfare and civilian casualties. Every dismembered, ragdolled Palestinian toddler and every blown up Palestinian Christian constitutes the teleology of the progressive project. You turned your back on nature.

That is exactly right. There are people (you see them online often) who daily post photographs or anecdotes of historical Victim sufferings because of the desire to keep these sufferings alive, and thus provide justification for Cult to flourish. For members, tomorrow—not the far distant future, tomorrow—-the sufferings will return, unless cultists are indulged and Oppressors suppressed.

To take one prominent Victim group and an item in today’s news (search yourself to see hundreds more examples): If we don’t allow gerrymandering, Jim Crow and the chains will return! The “rights of minorities will be trampled.” Drug laws are the “new” Jim Crow. Every new executive order brings us back to Jim Crow. Blackness is criminalized, and arresting blacks for committing crimes is Jim Crow. Project 2025 will usher in new Jim Crow and slavery.

This could be repeated for every Victim group. Search yourself for “new [historical wrong]”, where almost any instance of some historical wrong is right around the corner—unless Victims are indulged. Like many (most?) modern scientific theories, busted and wrong predictions of Victim doom never falsify Victim models. If we didn’t get a return of [historical wrong] yesterday as predicted, we’ll surely get it tomorrow.

Victims credit their loud “raising awareness” of [historical wrong] for keeping at bay its return, never noticing this continuing and continuous hectoring and haranguing leads to questioning whether the original Victims had it coming, or that it causes some, anxious to escape the barrage, to try to prove there was no [historical wrong], thus the claims of Victims can be ignored.

What you must grasp is that this Cult would not exist were it left solely to Victims. Those who are identified as Oppressors must also believe in their role in the Cult, and do. Oppressors agree with Victims about the Victims’ need for compensation. Without active, faithful Oppressors there is no Cult. There aren’t strict boundaries here. One can be both an Oppressor and Victim, both self-identified, but in different aspects.

The constituents of both groups change and narrow in time—specialization occurs in any advanced field. Only a few question the logic of the Cult, especially not when handouts for Victims are being made, and people want in on the bounty.

The Cult is responsible for creating "hate" crimes, which codifies whiny asininity. "Hate" crimes are nothing but carveouts for Victims, agreed to by false-guilt-feeling Oppressors. Believing you can eliminate hate by making it criminal is the absolute nadir of effeminacy.

I weary of Victims. We all sin against other men and God, but I feel no guilt toward any Victims. Not one bit. Not for a moment. I owe Victims exactly nothing. Neither do I accept the role of an Oppressor. Nor will I lower myself and claim Victimhood because I am accused of being an Oppressor.

I reject in toto the Cult, and so should you. Actual people who suffer actual wrongs are more or less deserving, but those who are mere members of the Cult, the remote who claim Victim status, deserve nothing. Those who claim Oppressor status are ridiculous and suffer from misplaced pity. Cries of “systemic” wrongs, which are occult wrongs only Cultists can see, are pathetic, unmanly. These are all appeals to the Life Should Be Fair Fallacy, which mothers everywhere taught against in the time before the Cult became pervasive.

Restore freedom of association. Let people discriminate and choose their neighbors, friends, employees, students. If Harvard wants to enroll only Victims, let them. But if Sanity U wants only the able, let them, too. State-sponsorship of Victims must cease. End all Official pandering.

As to why you ought to reject the Cult, I was asked this excellent question. Here is that exchange, which I don’t think I can best as a good explanation:

“What do you think abt the relation between the cult of the victim and the authentic religion of the victim (Christianity)? Is the old saw that the former is a degeneration of the latter true? Have you written abt this anywhere. I’d be interested.” Very quickly, we have the Ultimate Sacrificial Victim, so that none of us have to be victims. “Very pithy. But so often the imitation of Christ has turned into making oneself a victim, even if in a higher way (because for a higher purpose) than the cultists. And isn’t the connection between piety and pity too close to let us fully sever Christianity from this cult of pity?” The difference is that cultists in the Cult of the Victim feel that they are deserving or are owed because of the sacrifice of their cultic heads. Whereas Christians realize suffering and sacrifice can still be given for others, in the manner of the Ultimate Sacrifice. Victims only want to receive, not give. “I see, ya. ‘Entitlement’ takes the place of gratitude for grace. I saw a poster with rainbow colors on a church in NYC that read ‘PRIDE IS A DIVINE RIGHT.’ Still, the liberal who conflates morality with giving to victims is only intelligible as a bastardized Christian ethics. “I.e. the Christian ‘inheritance’ (granting that no one has ever done worse with an inheritance) comes out more clearly in the pitiers of the victims than in the victims themselves.”

The gentleman quoted (Hermotimus) is correct.

