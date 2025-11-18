Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
11h

Dr. Kary B. Mullis. “No Infection or Illness Can be Accurately Diagnosed with the PCR Test”

https://truthinplainsight.com/kary-mullis-nobel-prize-winning-scientist-on-the-pcr-test/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
DANIEL KEOUGH's avatar
DANIEL KEOUGH
10h

Somewhere on YouTube there is a video of Kary Mullis giving his Nobel Prize acceptance speech in Stockholm. It’s worth a watch. On another video he explains that a PCR test is useless at determining if someone had AIDS. Something about sensitivity vs. specificity. How the PCR test especially when done at high cycle thresholds was very sensitive but further testing was essential to determine what exactly it was that triggered a positive result.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture