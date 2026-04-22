Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
18h

Denial of reality is a form of psychological manipulation used to control others. Narcissists and psychopaths deliberately deny and distort reality in order to maintain dominance and avoid accountability. What used to be relatively hidden in individual relationships is being writ large across a societal spectrum.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
18hEdited

If he throws on a dress and calls himself Sally, he can claim to be a Jewish trans, a double whammy!

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture