Science Is Not The Answer

PJ London
1d

There is an author, Michael Graeme, who says "I write to understand what I think."

I believe that is profound.

If your column is to explore your thoughts and have others comment on them that is great but most writers have a desire to convince others to think and believe as the writer does.

An evangelical mission.

My life has been full of 'miracles'. It still is. I do not ascribe them to any one or anything, they just 'are'.

If others need to find a cause or to justify their experience, good luck to them.

To me the miracle of consciousness, the fact that I can think and have concepts such as good and bad are miracles.

I don't need to invent an explanation, I just am happy that I do.

You do too. I am happy that you too exist and have thoughts that no-one anywhere, any time can tell where they come from.

Thanks for sharing.

Lon Guyland
1d

I have come to the view that those who look for signs and miracles as “proof” of the presence of the Divine are, as a popular singer crowed back in the ‘70s, looking for gold in a silver mine.

God is much, much more subtle in his technique than resorting to sordid magic tricks. God wants you to know him, but he also wants you to want to know him. And thus there is great wisdom in his subtlety and great love in his absolute respect for the sovereignty of your free will when it comes to choosing or rejecting him.

God is the source and center of all reality. He could perform astonishing and awe-inspiring manipulations of matter and energy* that you might think would convince even the most hardened skeptics of his existence. But it wouldn’t. The little loaves and fishes episode, if you understand it and what happened after, demonstrates that.

In any event, that’s not the point. God wants volunteers, not conscripts. He would never seek to convince anyone of anything. If you want to get it, and are serious about it, you will, eventually. If you don’t or aren’t, you won’t.

* He already has. Just go to a remote mountain top on a clear and moonless night and look up.

