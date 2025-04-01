Share this postScience Is Not The AnswerNo posts, class. No power, no internet Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNo posts, class. No power, no internet William M BriggsApr 01, 202535Share this postScience Is Not The AnswerNo posts, class. No power, no internet Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore122ShareIce storm. More coming. Might be a while before power restored. I won't see comments, but thanks for understanding. 35Share this postScience Is Not The AnswerNo posts, class. No power, no internet Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore122Share
Climate change. (Ha! - couldn't resist).
The globe is boiling!
Repent you sinner!
Contact St Greta to purchase your indulgences--power may be restored after.