Never Use Or Trust P-values (Pagan-Values)
There will be no Class this week or next because of the Fourth. But to tide you over, this short video instructing you never to use of trust “P-values”.
P(agan)-values are a holdover from our pagan days when we thought Chance was real and that Probability imbued things with life, and Fate has causal powers. In particular, almost all medical research relies on Pagan-values. Which is why one week we see the headline “Chocolate cures heart disease” and the next we see “Chocolate causes heart disease”, all the result of P(agan)-values.
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Even non scientists have found your work invaluable. The state of science is so bad that there even exist research papers on putting p values on social change catch phrases like 'trans joy' that researchers some how drum up on social media posts of women who have had their breasts surgically removed for lies.
I appreciate the humor in this insane world. Thank you!
"pagan values" - I love that interpretation!