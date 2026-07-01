Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Mothers Grim's avatar
Mothers Grim
21h

Even non scientists have found your work invaluable. The state of science is so bad that there even exist research papers on putting p values on social change catch phrases like 'trans joy' that researchers some how drum up on social media posts of women who have had their breasts surgically removed for lies.

I appreciate the humor in this insane world. Thank you!

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
1d

"pagan values" - I love that interpretation!

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