Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
20h

I was going to say x*(x+x), because I like to write x, until I realized the correct answer is climate change.

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Ted VO's avatar
Ted VO
16h

The late Dr. Bernard Rimland maintained that scientists have an incorrect conception of science. For them, it is like a brick wall: each layer of facts is laid upon a previous layer of facts to build a true picture of scientific truth. Rimland countered that the true metaphor for science is not a brick wall but a gigantic crossword puzzle that needs constant correction based on new evidence. The brick wall conception is dogmatic and resists any revision. The crossword puzzle is non-dogmatic and open to newly discovered information that contradicts previously held ideas.

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