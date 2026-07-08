Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
18h

I kept answering “Great, let’s do it.” Then it said, in effect, “Agreed. Here is our plan. We’ll first create a …” Hilarious. I can laugh because I had a similar experience trying to format a book on Amazon.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
17hEdited

I had exactly this experience, with both Grok and ChatGPT when I asked each one to be an editor for a short story I’d written. Exactly the same experience. I thought, ok, obviously, I’m too stupid to provide the directions they need and accepted my self-appraisal. I gave up. Now I know I wasn’t the stupid one. Self-esteem restored.

Reply
Share
4 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture