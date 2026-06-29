Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
10h

Strangely coincidental that, since cancellation of USAID, communist governments have been replaced in South American elections with “right wing” (i.e. freely elected) governments.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
9h

According to Wikipedia the Democratic Republic of the Congo “is widely considered one of the world's richest countries in natural resources; its untapped deposits of raw minerals are estimated to be worth in excess of US$24 trillion.” Yet the American taxpayer is expected by many to fund the effort to control Ebola in that country. Maybe they need to change to a form of government that would unleash their inherent wealth.

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