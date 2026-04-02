Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
4d

All I know is that Aristotle invented all the boring subjects in high school including gym class.

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Editor, Fabius Maximus website's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website
4d

While this excellent presentation is over my pay grade, I’ve some possibly useful comments. They are based on 20 years and scores of posts advocating testing and validation of climate models before using them in public policy (I am probably among the first to do so).

While a casual reader of climate science would never know this, there is a large body of work about model validation - and standards for doing so. I learned that mentioning this is crimethink, but I will venture a brief excerpt from my scribbles:

“Climate scientists could learn much from the work of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Verification and Validation Committee. See their Guide for Verification and Validation in Computational Solid Mechanics, Standard for Verification and Validation in Computational Fluid Dynamics and Heat Transfer, and An Illustration of the Concepts of Verification and Validation in Computational Solid Mechanics. Better yet, NOAA or the NAS could commission a group from ASME and other relevant professional associations to craft processes to validate climate models. To save the world, the tiny cost would worthwhile.

“To learn more about model validation, Wikipedia provides links to a wide range of authoritative sources. See here and here.”

See the links: https://fabiusmaximus.com/2019/12/12/try-climate-science-not-politics/

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