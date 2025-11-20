Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
13h

I don't know how you realistically control anything. Sure, many times it looks like you have controlled a situation but the next time while you expect to do the same, it goes haywire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
14h

In general, all research involving math/statistics is suspect and sometimes dead wrong until thoroughly checked, like the notorious Swedish mammogram study...And when it's medical research, it should be thoroughly scrutinized, and is usually wrong....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture