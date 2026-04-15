Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

This is only a debate for Protestants of course, since they rejected Church authority and needed a substitute.

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BadThinker's avatar
BadThinker
2h

"No mere physical discovery can affect the Catholic culture as a whole, whether in its clerical or in its anti-clerical branches. The ruin of the Darwinian nonsense during the last twenty years has been largely effected by anti-clerical biologists: the greatest achievements in research⁠—Pasteur’s among others⁠—have been the work of practising Catholics.

But with the Protestant culture of the North it was far otherwise. That had been based upon a book, and the literal interpretation of that book. It had, of course, its profound spiritual origin, an excessive and enthusiastic passion for lonely communion with God. But its rock of authority was the Book."

H. Belloc. Lots more here: https://standardebooks.org/ebooks/hilaire-belloc/the-cruise-of-the-nona/text/single-page

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