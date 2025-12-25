Merry Christmas!
Dear Readers,
A most joyous and happy Christmas to you all. I could not be here without you, my friends. I, and all of us, owe a special debt to my mighty and kindly and loyal, most-generous patrons who have supported our efforts over the years. My most profound thanks.
We’ll catch up next week, on New Year’s Day. Meanwhile, enjoy the Holy Day, remembering we are celebrating when God himself was born a man. Why he did this, and even why we are here, I do not know. But as we are, you and I together, let’s make the best of it.
Merry Christmas,
Briggs
Here are the various ways to support this work:
Subscribe at Substack (paid or free)
Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs
Zelle: use email: matt@wmbriggs.com
Hire me
PASS POSTS ON TO OTHERS
Merry Christmas Mr. Briggs, here is a Christmas story for you:
A Pattern of Love, by Jack Smith
I didn’t question Timmy, age nine, or his seven year old brother Billy about the brown wrapping paper they passed back and forth between them as we visited each store.
Every year at Christmas time, our Service Club takes the children from poor families in our town on a personally conducted shopping tour. I was assigned Timmy and Billy, whose father was out of work. After giving them the allotted four dollars each, be began our trip. At different stores I made suggestions, but always their answer was a solemn shake of the head, no. Finally I asked, “Where would you suggest we look?”
“Could we go to a shoe store, sir?’ answered Timmy. “We’d like a pair of shoes for our Daddy so he can go to work.” In the shoe store the clerk asked what the boys wanted. Out came the brown paper. “We want a pair of work shoes to fit this foot,” they said.
Billy explained that is was a pattern of their Daddy’s foot. They had drawn it while he was asleep in a chair. The clerk held the paper against a measuring stick, then walked away. Soon he came with an open box. “Will these do?’ he asked. Timmy and Billy handled the shoes with great eagerness. “How much do they cost?” asked Billy.
Then Timmy saw the price on the box. “They’re $16.95,” he said in dismay. “We only have eight dollars.” I looked at the clerk and he cleared his throat. “That’s the regular price,” he said, “but they’re on sale for $3.98, today only.” Then with shoes happily in hand the boys bought gifts for their mother and two little sisters. Not once did they think of themselves.
The day after Christmas the boys’ father stopped me on the street. The new shoes were on his feet, gratitude was in his eyes. “I just thank Jesus for people who care,” he said.
“And I thank Jesus for your two sons,” I replied. “They taught me more about Christmas in one evening than I had learned in a lifetime.”
Since God is love, we and the universe exist as an object of that love. Lucky us!