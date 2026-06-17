Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
3hEdited

Does nobody think of the savage violence being done to our beautiful language?!?!?

Because just reading *about* this book made my eyes bleed.

Can I sue her in civil court?

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3h

Clearly written by AI - learns random phrases (in this case tortured phrases), doesn't understand shit about what it learns and occasionally speaks nonsense, which in this instance, would seem to be the entire book.

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