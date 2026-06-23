Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Mike Lee's avatar
Mike Lee
4h

This brought back memories of my days in grade school growing up in the UP. every kid had a bag of marbles and "steelies" (ball bearings) were played at the players discretion. I and a couple other kids discovered an empty lot next to a repair shop where they discarded anything metal. That included ball bearings. We scrounged those and beat them, pounded them and pryed them until we released those "steelies". We became a sort of marble mafioso since the goal was to accumulate as large an amount of marbles possible ("all the marbles"). We didn't have to play them, we carefully hid our supply in a pocket and only produced one occasionally to trade it for as many marbles as we could. We amassed large collections but only rarely played. In our little isolated world cats eyes were highly prized. Most of the marble playing took place on the school grounds before and after school or during recess. I don't recall ever playing anywhere else.

Thanks for the memories, Briggs!

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
4h

I still have a beautiful clear, colourless, fried marble I purchased at the Farmers' Market as a child. Yes, fried - carefully so that the glass fractures interiorly but doesn't crack apart. We did have steelies; don't know if they were bona fide as they were just sizeable ball bearings that we scarfed from my father's workbench.

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