Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Olson's avatar
Jim Olson
10h

"the Rochelle Walensky school of philosophy"

Great line!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
9h

Without reading Hyde's whole writing, just seeing the quotes here, the thought pops up:

"Is he serious?"

Or is he writing satire?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture