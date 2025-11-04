Science Is Not The Answer

John Henry Holliday, DDS
11h

Our tragically ruined societies are the direct result of elites rejecting Truth incarnate. "Scientific" or psychological arguments used to explain their state of madness are exercises in sophistry.

There is only one question: God or Mammon? How you answer that leads you to either Christ or Chaos.

14 replies
Gunther Heinz
12h

Very EXCELLENT BEAT DOWN, but ultimately misdirected. Humanity does NOT crave the spiritual. It craves the MATERIAL. People may crave the spiritual, but not humanity. Our current crises of fake "science", climate change and Covid-19, is the kind of backsliding into hocus-pocus that will happen when the so-called "elites" can no longer associate themselves with MIRACLES - like color TV, space travel, life-saving medicines, etc.. This was all very well laid out by Walter Lippman over a century ago (see "A Preface to Morals").

5 replies
