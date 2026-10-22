Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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William M Briggs's avatar
William M Briggs
4d

All,

Compsci is entirely right that I gave short shrift to the explanation of the genetics here. But I tried to get everything in at 45 minutes, and wanted to concentrate on the methods used, which I of course do not enjoy.

Here is one report on the paper in question, which explains things in a much gentler manner, but it's in German: Is our personality „genetically determined“?

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wissen/leben-gene/ist-unsere-persoenlichkeit-genetisch-festgelegt-die-big-five-im-erbgut-accg-201310165.html

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
4d

This seems to ignore epigenetics and that environmental factors and nurture can turn genes on and off.

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