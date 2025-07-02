Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bisone's avatar
Mark Bisone
29mEdited

Sounds more like an Invisible College than a monastery. And, if it is *truly* invisible, then we might suppose that there'd be no way to determine the sex of its members, as security measures would probably limit communications to faceless, encrypted P2P. Unless of course they moved the operation to New Atlantis, or a Yellow Submarine. 😉

But here’s a potential solution to the game. What if the brotherhood selected a rung of public-facing avatars: flesh and blood humans who would function as the intermediary layer between their knowledge sphere and the exoteric world. In selecting these false fronts, they could be as "egalitarian" as the current moment demands, thereby diffusing public envy and suspicion while they conduct their work in the background. The avatars would distribute any monetary awards via the encrypted network (including stipends for themselves) without knowing who secretly employs them.

Of course, this would mean that all accolades for their projects would be unduly attached to their public avatars. But if the project goal was deemed worthwhile, and the men were free of ego, this might satisfy all of the game's winning conditions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
39m

I am 64 soon. I watched the world become pussified and could do nothing about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture