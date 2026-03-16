Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
26m

The idea of "public health" is nothing more than another stranglehold around the freedom of the citizenry. My health has nothing to do with anyone else's. The public's health has nothing to do with mine. As viruses and germ theory are nothing more than bunk-a-rola personified.

The Lancet is another ghoulish propaganda arm of Pig Pharma and the medical mafia.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
25m

The Lancet is not a credible Journal, it's owned by RELX, basically the criminal network of Black Rock Vanguard and Statestreet

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