Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
6h

Make the authors of these studies actually fly with male and female pilots doing live emergency simulations. You know - field test their ideas. Put heart rate and blood pressure monitors on them and let's see how confident they are in their conclusions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Olson's avatar
Jim Olson
6h

I imagine this gaggle of authors next proving the only thing men are better at than women is being women. Peer reviewed, dontcha know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture