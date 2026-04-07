Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Throgmorton's avatar
Throgmorton
9h

Most leftist ideas are childishly schematic, like a stick-man or a rough map intended to give directions. While such representations can have their uses in communicating an idea, they are not intended to replace the original. An individual human is more complicated than a line figure, and a rough map drawn on a bus ticket conveys very little of the geography and atmosphere of a real location.

Leftists preemptively imbue schematic oversimplifications with an intense emotional charge to the point that they occlude the original. Their substitute for reasoning, being based on schematics without reference to reality, serves only to channel emotion, unfettered by reason or data. This is fine for a child enjoying a Saturday morning cartoon animation, with its flat colours and sharp boundaries, but it is unbecoming for a responsible adult, especially a Supreme Court Justice.

We can see this in Justice Ketanji Jackson's verbalisms. She starts from a simplistic conclusion, and 'vibes' a legalistic-sounding string of unfocused verbiage intended to justify that conclusion.

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A Whip of Cords's avatar
A Whip of Cords
9h

Nowadays the scientific consensus tends to prove the End Times description in the Bible… “they all did what was right in their own eyes.” Even when the “consensus” is pretending what is false is true, it’s still false.

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