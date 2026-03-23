Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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William M Briggs's avatar
William M Briggs
7h

I really have to learn the difference between AM/PM in scheduling posts. And to get the right date.

I sent out tomorrow morning’s this evening. No post tomorrow. And not until Thursday.

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
7h

Mammaries Ascendent would be a tremendous band name!

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