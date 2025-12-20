Is Powerball A "Fair Game"?
It's possible, but, boy howdy, it's unlikely
Just a fun bonus post on my mistaken idea that this Powerball has a record jackpot. Merry merry, don’t gamble, it’s scary.
Here are the various ways to support this work:
Subscribe at Substack (paid or free)
Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs
Zelle: use email: matt@wmbriggs.com
Hire me
PASS POSTS ON TO OTHERS
Sounds good to me. When I win I'll send you a small gratuity. But no way am I sharing the winning numbers with this crowd.
Are any of these lotteries fair? One couple won for the 2d time..Odds omething like 1/10 to the 14th.....The McDonald's prizes went to relatives of the security chief...