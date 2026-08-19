Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
9h

"If there is no absolute sense of moral standard, then one cannot say in a final sense that anything is right or wrong. By absolute we mean that which always applies, that which provides an ultimate or final standard. There must be an absolute if there are to be morals, and there must be an absolute if there are to be real values. If there is no absolute beyond man's ideas, then there is no final appeal to judge between individuals and groups whose moral judgements conflict. We are merely left with conflicting opinions."

- Francis Schaeffer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
10h

Yes.

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