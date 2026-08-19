I was on with Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J. the other day discussing whether moral certainty is possible. The answer is yes. But that does not imply we always know it.
Here is the link to the episode. You can download the mp3 at that same link. Or you can listen here.
Here are his show notes:
We welcome back William M. Briggs, known as Statistician to the Stars, to take up the question of whether there are things we can know for certain about right and wrong. How do faith, reason, and logic help us to spot the difference between a sound moral argument and a persuasive one that is simply incorrect?
Show Notes
Hume’s Guillotine, Euclid’s Catapult: Induction, Axioms, and Objective Ethics
Right And Reason: Ethics in Theory and Practice
Can Bayesianism Quantify True Belief?
Relativism: Feet Firmly Planted in Mid-Air
Thomas Aquinas: The Division and Methods of the Sciences
Real Philosophy for Real People
W.M. Briggs: Statistician to the Stars!
The Station of the Cross Merchandise – Use Coupon Code 14STATIONS for 10% off | Catholic to the Max
Read Fr. McTeigue’s Written Works!
“Let’s Take A Closer Look” with Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J. | Full Series Playlist
Listen to Fr. McTeigue’s Preaching! | Herald of the Gospel Sermons Podcast on Spotify
Visit Fr. McTeigue’s Website | Herald of the Gospel
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PASS POSTS ON TO OTHERS
"If there is no absolute sense of moral standard, then one cannot say in a final sense that anything is right or wrong. By absolute we mean that which always applies, that which provides an ultimate or final standard. There must be an absolute if there are to be morals, and there must be an absolute if there are to be real values. If there is no absolute beyond man's ideas, then there is no final appeal to judge between individuals and groups whose moral judgements conflict. We are merely left with conflicting opinions."
- Francis Schaeffer
Yes.