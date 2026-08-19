I was on with Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J. the other day discussing whether moral certainty is possible. The answer is yes. But that does not imply we always know it.

Here is the link to the episode. You can download the mp3 at that same link. Or you can listen here.

0:00 -51:00

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Here are his show notes:

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