Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Tamsin's avatar
Tamsin
Sep 28

As it so happens, I've been meditating today on what the Catholic church teaches regarding animal suffering, because we recently lost a superb cat, our very friendly family cat, after his brief illness.

CCC 2416 Animals are God's creatures. He surrounds them with his providential care. By their mere existence they bless him and give him glory. Thus men owe them kindness. We should recall the gentleness with which saints like St. Francis of Assisi or St. Philip Neri treated animals.

CCC 2418 It is contrary to human dignity to cause animals to suffer or die needlessly. It is likewise unworthy to spend money on them that should as a priority go to the relief of human misery. One can love animals; one should not direct to them the affection due only to persons.

And so forth.

Humans can love animals, it is in our creaturely, human nature. But we must distinguish human from non-human in our premises to begin reasoning about our affective actions towards either. (Yes affective not effective.)

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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
Sep 28

When these "altruists" calculate how many cockroaches THEIR OWN life is worth, and then follow through on this calculation, they might be worth listening to.

Until then, and actually, even after that, they're a bunch of hot-air-spouting dipshits that it's best to avoid paying attention to.

Or maybe it's best to keep doing what you're doing--refuting their insanity. Because there is always an audience for such fools and their foolishness, and left un-refuted, there's no telling the damage they'll do to the addled minds of today's youth.

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