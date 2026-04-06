Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
12h

"I was wrong."

You can never maintain your status in the ranks of the elite with that kind of talk. It does of course do wonders for your credibility with people who choose to live in the real world.

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Dana Jumper's avatar
Dana Jumper
12h

"I accept my own blame in this, not learning from history."

Yeah, right there with ya'.

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