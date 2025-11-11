Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RR's avatar
RR
11h

This little spat reminds me of so many modern pseudo-intellectual arguments. The sainted Richard Dawkins' empiricist-faith-based fulminations against the existence of God leaps to mind. The most excruciatingly annoying thing I recall about Dawkins is that he's happy to deploy freshman / sophomore arguments (legitimately) to shoot down some of the early ontological and/or cosmological arguments, but seems completely oblivious to his own subsequent perpetration of most of the same fallacies he criticizes in others. I remember thinking "surely no philosophy undergrad would make such howling mistakes". Still, I suppose "consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds". ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
11h

"...The One remains, the many change and pass; 

Heaven's light forever shines, Earth's shadows fly;

 Life, like a dome of many-coloured glass, 

Stains the white radiance of Eternity, 

Until Death tramples it to fragments..."

- Percy Bysshe Shelley, Adonais

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture