Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jbnn's avatar
jbnn
13h

A is correct according to LSAT? While the orignal question left out a) where the set of beliefs came from? As if beliefs are just there... And b) left out that during a life you add and lose beliefs, sharpen them etc etc.

We don't have LSAT in my country and i BELIEVE that's a good thng.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

I picked B. I used a process of elimination and B seemed to make the most sense to me. My beliefs are constantly in question and to survive, all beliefs must be questioned from time to time. The only statistics I see is you have a 20% chance of guessing correctly.

Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture